How Much Of The Irishman Is Real?

In the film, De Niro plays Frank Sheeran, a real veteran and working-class guy who picked up some unsavoury habits when he was in the military — like, er, murder for hire. Per Esquire, Sheeran acted as the muscle for Jimmy Hoffa’s Teamsters Union, whenever Hoffa had to… subtly suggest that someone go along with what Hoffa was saying — or else. Pacino plays Hoffa, the union guy who started union organising as a kid and worked his way up to the top of the totem pole. The key was getting all the unions to act as one big union, and it worked to help strengthen workers' rights in the country. But per Biography, a lot of unions had ties to organised crime, so Hoffa had to know the mobsters and work with them, too. Unfortunately, this led Hoffa to his own crimes, and in 1967, according to Biography, Hoffa was sent to jail for jury tampering, fraud, and conspiracy, and then-president Richard Nixon commuted Hoffa’s sentence and let him out in 1971. In 1975, Hoffa disappeared without a trace, according to PBS, and his case is still wide open. No one knows what happened to Jimmy Hoffa.