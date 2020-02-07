Phoebe Waller-Bridge is back. While there won't be a third season of Fleabag, the actress has hopped aboard another TV show, coming to this spring. Waller-Bridge joins Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever for Run, which is about an American woman named Ruby (Wever) whose dull existence is interrupted by the return of an old love interest named Billy Johnson (Flick). He leads her on a path of self-help and reinvention, likely to unintended and messy consequences.
Waller-Bridge appears in the series as Flick, a mysterious role that hasn't yet been explained. She's also executive producing alongside writer Vicky Jones, who was script editor for both Fleabag and Waller-Bridge's previous series, Crashing. She also wrote an episode of Killing Eve. They're kind of a dream team.
HBO and Sky Comedy is billing the new show as a comedy that is slated to debut in April, just a year after the most recent season of Fleabag came and went. Despite the show's many accolades this award season, Waller-Bridge doesn't plan on bringing it back.
"I haven’t changed my mind about season 3," she said backstage at the Golden Globes this January, according to Deadline. "It feels more and more about being the right decision. (These awards shows) are just beautiful goodbyes. But there’s been so many goodbyes every time."
But to Run may I just say, "hello" and also "April please come faster."
Run will air on Sky Comedy on 15th April and will be available on Now TV
