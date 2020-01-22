The trick of Ares, about a fictional Dutch secret society for the ultra-powerful, is that it never fully tells viewers what its central dark mystery is, but still manages to keep them enthralled over eight episodes. We know there is a spooky place where upper-level Ares members “offer” the guilt of their souls, and that a Rubber-Man-but-scarier monster named “Beal” consumes that darkness via an egg vomited up by Ares members. Rosa has repeatedly been haunted by Beal, and has an unforgettably creepy encounter with the creature at her home during “Episode 6.” It is unclear what Beal really wants, or where it comes from. All that is certain is that Jacob Krudop-Six (Tobias Kersloot) is convinced that releasing Beal will eliminate the foundational evil of Ares.