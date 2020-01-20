What That Shocking Sex Education Season 2 Finale Means For Jean & Jakob

But there is hope that the two could make it work and it's all thanks to a look. In the finale, while he's watching Lily's very horny take on Romeo & Juliet: The Musical (it includes penis hands, FYI), Jakob appears to have a realization. It's while Otis is waxing poetic about how great a therapist Jean is. "She cares about people. She only wants what's best for them," he says, "which is why she's such an amazing parent." Cut to Jakob who is looking so adoringly at Jean, as if he's had an epiphany. As if he's realized that like him, Jean always puts others first: Otis, her patients. If she says she is ready to give herself to him, he should trust her. But, they also could learn to put their needs first and they need each other.