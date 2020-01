It's unclear whether Miss America will also cover Swift's ongoing battle against former record label Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun. The legal fight, which dates back to Swift's 2019 Tumblr post alleging that the label sold her masters to Braun without her permission, is still ongoing, and it's likely that her documentary won't be able to mention the popular music manager by name. He and Big Machine Records even reportedly restricted the usage of Swift's old songs in the project.