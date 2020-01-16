Swifties, rejoice: there are mere days standing between you and Taylor Swift’s new Netflix project Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, a documentary that explores the deeply personal journey of the “Lover” singer. Directed by Emmy winner Lana Wilson, the film will take a look at Swift’s from a unique vantage point: her own.
In Miss America, fans will watch as Swift embraces the “full power of her voice” during one of the most challenging and transformational periods of her life. The documentary, no doubt inspired by the Lover track “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince,” will likely cover some of Swift’s biggest and most controversial career moments, including her recent decision to be more outspoken in the political space.
After making the intentional choice to be publicly apolitical, the singer has become more outspoken on social issues over the past few years. Not only has she shared her opinion of the sitting president — Swift rebuked his "disgusting rhetoric" — she is also using her platform to urge her fans to become more involved in the political process.
It's unclear whether Miss America will also cover Swift's ongoing battle against former record label Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun. The legal fight, which dates back to Swift's 2019 Tumblr post alleging that the label sold her masters to Braun without her permission, is still ongoing, and it's likely that her documentary won't be able to mention the popular music manager by name. He and Big Machine Records even reportedly restricted the usage of Swift's old songs in the project.
Miss America will be the opening film at the 2020 Sundance Festival in Utah on 23rd January ahead of 17 other highly-anticipated original films. A little over a week later on 31st January, the film will be available for the public to stream on Netflix.
