As Prince Andrew – who failed to acknowledge Epstein’s victims in his Newsnight interview – has shown us, we still live in an era where certain people’s stories are valued more than others, where some people’s power is exploited without reproach. It was telling that when asked "whether the monarchy was fit for purpose" during the first election debate on ITV last week, Boris Johnson smirked and said "the institution of the monarchy is beyond reproach" while Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn said we ought first to think of Epstein’s victims. It was remarkable because he is one of the few men in a position of power foregrounding the women who were abused to please men. That shouldn’t be what shocks us in this scenario, but it is, because it is so rare.