What Sofia Carson & Halima Aden Are Shopping From The Giambattista Valli x H&M Collection

“This one most definitely spoke out to me, and I’m so happy I got to wear it,” Carson said. “It’s so signature Giambattista. He has this way of celebrating femininity that is just so unique to him. For a long time, being feminine was seen as a weakness, but he celebrates it as a strength because there is no such thing as a weak woman. That’s what his clothing embodies, and that’s exactly what this collection is — an amazing celebration of this bold femininity.”