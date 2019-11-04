The End Of The F***ing World Isn’t A F***ing Love Story

When I sit down with Barden at the Bowery Hotel in New York City in September, I’m still waiting. At the time, I was one of the few people who knew of the season’s return date, and that’s about it. No plot, no photos, and no teasers of what’s to come. Like anyone who watched the show would, I immediately ask Barden what happened to Alyssa’s partner-in-crime, James. We last saw him running away from the police on a deserted beach, a cut-to-black season-ending accompanied by the echoing cry of a potentially fatal gunshot. In full Alyssa fashion, Barden immediately questions why he’s getting all the attention.