The End Of The F***ing World Season 2 Is Hitting Netflix So Soon & It Looks Like Someone’s Dead

Our favorite teen criminals will fucking finally be back — or, at least, one of them, Alyssa (Jessica Barden), definitely will be. Season 1 of The End Of The Fucking World ended on a cliffhanger. Our first look at season 2 hints at what happened following episode 8's final gunshot.
In key art released by Netflix, Alyssa dons a white tulle dress and sits across from an urn at a diner. Of course, it raises several questions: is the gown Alyssa’s prom attire or a wedding dress (another disguise, perhaps)? Is the urn a sign that James (Alex Lawther) died in season 1’s finale, or could he still be alive after all? This duo seems to have a superhuman ability to get away with crime, so anything is possible.
There are more hints on the show’s Instagram. “I’m Alyssa. I’m nineteen,” reads a caption on the show’s Instagram page. “And I thought I’d already had the shittiest day of my life.” The caption is a call back to Alyssa’s closing line from two years ago, when Alyssa says, “I just turned eighteen. And I think I understand what people mean to each other.”
Barden also shared a look into season 2 on her personal Instagram. In a photo, she wears the same dress and stands outside a dilapidated building, a red neon “CAFE” sign flashing in the background.
Fans of the Channel 4 show praised its dark humor, surprisingly sweet love story, and lovable if flawed leading characters. “The main thing that attracted me to Alyssa is she is, to me, what every single woman [can be] like — where you’re really fearless and you’re arrogant when you’re insecure, and you’re smart, but you’re also really stupid sometimes, and you’re really vulnerable,” Barden told Refinery29 in 2018.
What else do we know about season 2? The show’s Instagram account confirmed that British actress Naomi Ackie will be joining the cast as newcomer Bonnie. We will have to wait to see how she fits in — and what really happened to James — when the new season premieres on November 5 on Netflix.
