Kendall Jenner’s 24th Birthday Party Was A Golden Celebration — Literally

The start of November means one thing to the Kardashian-Jenners: Kendall Jenner’s birthday. On Friday night, the sisters celebrated Kendall’s 24th a few nights early with a lavish costume party in West Hollywood.
Though Kendall herself was the star of the show in an all-gold forest fairy outfit, she was surrounded by friends in equally creative costumes. And good news for all of Kendall’s mega-fans: even if you didn’t catch an invite, the event’s most memorable moments and looks are all on Instagram.
L.A.-based stylist Marni Senofonte styled Kendall’s outfit, which featured a Yousef Al Jasmi corset, light-up wings, and a gold crown. For photos, Kendall posed with a white horse — a nod to the iconic photo of Bianca Jagger riding a horse into Studio 54 in 1977.
@kendalljenner aka KendallJagger.....(SwipeAllTheWay ;) AndSheLivedHappilyEverAfter!...Word! @jenatkinhair @maryphillips Photo: @amberasaly @julianmendezcoutre & I made a lil magic from this beautiful @yousef_aljasmi corset and @enchanted_costumes Wings Thankx4LettingUsPlay! BTS on Stories Crown: @rinaldyyunardioofficial
Kendall’s look was inarguably one-of-a-kind, but both Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian opted for matching costumes with friends. Kylie and her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, also wore wings and elf ears. Kourtney and Stephanie Shepherd, Kim Kardashian West’s longtime assistant, dressed as cowgirls. (According to Kourtney’s Instagram stories, she and Shepherd won a prize for the best couple’s costume.)
Also present at the party was the cowgirl queen herself — Grammy Award-winning country star Kacey Musgraves, who donned a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit.
Other guests included Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, and Hailey Bieber. Bella took full advantage of Kendall’s photo booth, and used Instagram to show off her Catwoman ensemble.
As if the guest list weren’t glamorous enough, the servers at the party were all dressed in orange replicas of Kendall’s Met Gala dress. After all, what could be a more appropriate costume than that?
Kendall’s actual birthday is on Sunday, so don’t turn those post notifications off quite yet — from what we know about how the Kardashians celebrate birthdays, the party is probably just getting started.
