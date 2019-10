In Amazon Prime's recent adaptations of eight New York Times' Modern Love essays , love is found in seemingly ordinary places — a post-op hospital room, a tennis court, a grocery store. That doesn't mean, however, that the show only features typical, boring spaces. Take the apartment where Anne Hathaway's character Lexi lives in episode 3, for instance. It's a beautifully-decorated home with interesting architectural details, and it just so happens to exist in real-life and be on the market.