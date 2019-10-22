Warning: Spoilers for Looking For Alaska season 1 are ahead.
Those watching BBC Three's Looking For Alaska will find a soundtrack that will make them nostalgic for the indie rock of the early 00s. The limited series based on John Green's YA novel of the same name takes place in 2005, following Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer), whose life is changed forever by Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth). Appropriately, the songs in Looking For Alaska are ones Miles and Alaska could have actually been listening to. And for those who came of age in those years, this is a delightful throwback to a time when The Postal Service wasn't just delivering the post.
From Rilo Kiley to Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, the Looking For Alaska soundtrack will put you in an indie rock state of mind. While also reminding you of the hits of the era like Kelis' "Milkshake" and Coldplay's "Fix You." Bonus: some of your fave tracks from the '00s have been covered by new artists, giving them a 2019 twist for your latest playlist.