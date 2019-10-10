The First Look At Princess Diana In The Crown Is Eerily Perfect

We're still counting down the days until we get to see Olivia Colman take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II in season 3 of The Crown. Ahead of that, we are getting one of our first looks at season 4. Back in April, Netflix announced that Emma Corrin would take on the role of Princess Diana. Now that we have a shot of Corrin in costume in Málaga, Spain, there is even more reason to be excited.
Corrin and Josh O’Connor, who will play Prince Charles, filmed a scene reenacting Diana’s 1983 tour of Australia this week. Not only does Corrin look nearly indistinguishable from Diana, but her outfit is almost identical to Diana’s iconic pink polka-dotted dress, matching fascinator, and white bag.
“Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring,” Corrin wrote on Instagram after Netflix announced her casting. “To explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!” To get into character, Corrin told The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s producers have been giving her biographies and connecting her with people who knew Diana.
The Crown’s first two seasons traced British history from 1947 to 1964. The third season, which will take us to 1977, will likely address events including the Apollo 11 moon landing and Elizabeth’s partnership with Prime Minister Harold Wilson (Jason Watkins). The fourth will introduce viewers to Diana, who married into the royal family in 1981, and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who will be portrayed by Gillian Anderson. Since seasons three and four were filmed back to back, hopefully we won’t have to wait through another two-year hiatus to see Corrin take the tiara.
Watch the season 3 teaser below. It's back on Netflix on November 17, 2019.
