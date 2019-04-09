Season 3 of The Crown isn't even out yet, and I'm already counting down until season 4. Netflix just announced that newcomer Emma Corrin will be playing the long-awaited role of Princess Diana, who will finally be introduced in the series alongside Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson).
Beginning in the 1940s, The Crown has already covered almost two decades of English history, following Queen Elizabeth from her marriage to Prince Philip to the birth of her son, Prince Edward. Season 3 will take us all the way until 1976, and this time Olivia Colman will portray the monarch. When season 4 picks up, it will practically be modern day — so, no, it's not too early to start speculating who will be playing Meghan Markle.
Princess Diana was just 36 when she was killed in a 1997 car crash in France, a year after her divorce from Prince Charles. The couple was married for 15 years before their split, which means their married years are likely the main focus come season 4.
Before joining The Crown, Corrin had roles in the U.K. series Grantchester, as well as the upcoming movie Misbehavior starring Keira Knightley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Corrin will be playing Miss South Africa, Jillian Jessup.
In a statement announcing the news, Corrin wrote, "I have been glued to the show and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal. Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!"
Corrin frequently Instagrams from the sets of her projects, so it's definitely the space to watch for those in search of all the royal details.
Season 3 of The Crown is expected to be released sometime in 2019.
