The Crown's Young Princess Diana Is About To Be Everywhere

You've got a wait ahead of you until you see Emma Corrin as the young Princess Diana on season 4 of The Crown (season 3 is somehow not even out yet!), but Corrin is set to be an It Girl before her star turn on the Netflix drama drops.
In addition to her role on The Crown, Corrin landed one on Pennyworth, the forthcoming Epix series that will serve as a prequel to the Batman story, featuring his famous butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Corrin will play Alfred's girlfriend, Esmé Whitaker, in the show.
"They actually offered me the part in the room," Corrin told The Hollywood Reporter. "It felt like I had just been proposed to." That's a big deal for any actor, but doubly so for Corrin, who found out about the audition from her agent only three hours earlier and had to quickly put together a '60s outfit to wear.
Pennyworth is set for a July 28 debut on the cable channel, sort of stealing The Crown's thunder — or maybe just proving their casting director right about Corrin. At any rate, the actor is hard at work already studying Diana to get the character just right. Corrin told THR that The Crown's producers gave her biographies on Diana to read and introduced her to people who knew the princess.
To prep for her role as Diana, Corrin said she has to spend two extra hours in the makeup trailer and wear a Princess Di-style wig. "My mum has been told that she looks like Diana. She often has been mistaken for her throughout her life, which is a really weird connection," Corrin said to THR. "But I have never had that. I get young Jodie Foster."
