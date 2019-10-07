For as long as we've known her, Ashley Benson has been blonde — very blonde. We'd be lying if we said we never brought a photo of her creamy hue to our colourists after seeing her on Pretty Little Liars. Now, the actress has seemingly joined the dark side and dyed her hair brunette — and the results will have you doing a double-take.
Benson debuted the dramatic hair change over the weekend in an Instagram selfie with pal Remington Franklin. Although her caption made no mention of her recent trip to the salon, her hair was visibly darker, especially at the root.
To be fair, this isn't the first time Benson has gone darker — she's just never gone this dark before. Just last month, she enlisted hairstylist Marc Mena to trim her hair into a "clavicle bob," proving that the shoulder-length style was officially back for fall. At the time, her hair appeared smudged with a warmer shade of sandy-blonde at the roots. Now, it seems she decided to test run another colour a few shades darker. The new chocolate-brown shade is rich, warm, and so perfect for Benson, and she's left a touch of lighter colour at the ends (almost as if her signature blonde had grown out).
No matter how you'd categorise Benson's new look, there's no doubt that many more stars will be going darker for fall. Sure, a few celebs have yet to get the memo (see: Millie Bobby Brown and Dua Lipa, who both went blonde recently), but Bella Hadid has already gone brunette, and we're sure there will be plenty more to follow. Prep that text now to your colourist because, sooner or later, you'll be asking to go chocolate brown, too.
