Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Politician season 1.
Ryan Murphy loves a musical moment. That was true with all of Glee as well as the iconic "Name Game" performance in American Horror Story, and it's true with the new show he co-created for Netflix called The Politician. The plot centres around overachieving high school student Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) who just wants to be student body president at all costs. But, since Platt is a Tony award winning musical star, this show is also sort of a musical. The Politician soundtrack has lots of pop and indie songs in the background, of course, but it also has breakout performances by Platt, who sings three songs, and Zoey Deutch, who sings one.
However, the show doesn't rely solely on its musical performances to tell the story. In fact, most of the music in the show is instrumental theme music playing in the background. The Politician is basically Glee meets Wes Anderson.
When the show does use a real song or busts out a Platt performance, it does so in memorable fashion. But in case your brain can't contain them all, here are all the musical moments in season 1, so you can build your own Politician soundtrack. You know you want to.