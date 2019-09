How real does the disappearance of the town feel? Biel thought it actually happened. “I thought the podcast was real,” Biel explained to Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival . “Ohhh my god, I missed this, how did I miss this? I can’t find it online, I can’t find anything...So for me it was so alive in like, a real way. I had already invested in Lia, in this character, in what was going to happen to her, and what happened to this town.”