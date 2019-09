Jessica Biel Is Helming The TV Adaptation Of This Creepy Podcast

Limetown, which you should listen to if you haven’t already, just wrapped up its first season. We’ll describe it as Serial meets The X-Files. The “host” of the show, Lia Haddock of American Public Radio (APR), interviews paranoid survivors of an abandoned gated community called Limetown, with as much journalistic integrity as she can muster. In the podcast, Limetown became ghost town in the early 2000s when its population seemingly disappeared into thin air overnight, in a terrifying event known as the Panic. Haddock sets out to discover why the “citizens” of Limetown went missing — only to encounter a shadowy conspiracy bent on mind control. It gets even scarier, with murder and ESP and hang-up phone calls that will leave up clutching your teddy bear.