Was Marie lying? Was she telling the truth? Here’s what was definitely true: After the incident, her life was derailed. At 18, Marie had already endured countless difficulties. She barely knew her biological parents and was raised in the foster system. She was sexually abused as a child. She moved around between homes, some of them abusive, many more neglectful. While living in a foster care transition home and getting her GED, Marie had finally found some stability. She had made it through the system — and then this happened.