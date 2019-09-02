Lizzo Just Made A DNA Test & The Truth Might Hurt

I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 86% that bitch. Seriously. If you’ve been blasting Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” and wondering if you are too “100% that bitch” as you belt out the lyrics, let her DNA test with Spotify help you get some definitive answers.
To start, Spotify asks for users’ permission to access their information, which means Apple Music users can’t join in on the fun. Sad face. From there, Spotify asks you to snap a photo of yourself, or if you don’t do selfies, you can just upload one. Then, it’s officially quiz time.
Without giving too much away, the easy 10-question test, asks various questions about relationships, including “how do you feel about relationships” and “how did you break up with your last ex?”
There are also some fun ones like “what kind of pet do you have?” and “who’s the baddest bitch?” Lizzo isn’t an option on that latter question, though Beyoncé, Rhianna, and the original “baddest bitch,” Trina, are. You can also choose yourself on this question.
If you’re aiming to get 100% on the test, having a strategy can’t hurt. Keep the song lyrics in the back of your mind and answer the questions like you’re already “100% that bitch.” Be warned, though, that the truth might hurt once you see the results. Lizzo herself only got 93% and it’s her song!
“Awkward…” Lizzo tweeted along with her results.
“Truth Hurts” was released nearly two years ago but has recently become a viral hit securing placement in Netflix’s 2019 film, Someone Great, starring Gina Rodriguez and becoming Lizzo's first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.
