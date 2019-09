I Made An AncestryDNA Playlist On Spotify So You Don't Have To

Here's the final verdict: if checking this playlist out sounds at all interesting to you, you're better off making your own ancestry-based playlist on Spotify . Not only will it be more accurate if you know anything about your lineage, because Ancestry's current regional breakdown is so broad, but it will be loaded up with people you like rather than random British artists (I'm looking at you, ridiculous alt-j track randomly dropped in the middle). It will also be as new or old as you want: I'd rather listen to some traditional Irish drinking songs and the waltzes that would have played at a French dance hall to celebrate my lineage than Amy Winehouse's "Rehab." It's a fine song, but it's got nothing to do with my DNA.