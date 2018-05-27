Jade Bird Is Serious About Being A Feminist Role Model

Jade Bird: "Country music was quite random. Civil Wars was the first act that was Americana leaning that I absolutely fell in love with. I found Neil Young and Johnny Cash. I think I was drawn to acoustically heavy characters like Cash and got into it that way. I've always said that Dolly Parton is underrated as a powerful woman. They're powerhouses, the women in country. Especially the women from early on in the genre, they're so inspiring because of the way they orchestrated their careers especially in a time dominated by conservative men. They used their music to progress in that scene. I think it's so admirable and they must be proper geniuses at their work. I watched Coal Miner's Daughter, the story of Loretta Lynn, after a friend told me I had to check it out. The story of what was going on in her life, that she was having kids before she was 18, and then going to radio stations with her husband while wearing her expandable jacket to tell them to play her record — I thought that was the most incredible story. My mum and grandma are single mothers and they've always worked for what they've got."