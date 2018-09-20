Watch The Trailer For The Intimate New Amy Winehouse Documentary

Seven years have passed since Amy Winehouse tragically died, but there's no sign of the now legendary singer being forgotten any time soon. Fans still gather to commemorate her unrivalled talent, the media still reports on her father's antics, and her fascinating life still inspires filmmakers.
Case in point: an upcoming documentary, Amy Winehouse – Back to Black, follows her as she recorded her final studio album, which catapulted her to international superstardom and icon status.
Released by Eagle Vision, the film features previously unseen footage of the singer and interviews with musicians who worked with her on the 2006 record, including Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, who share their take on her once-in-a-generation voice. It will also likely touch on her rollercoaster relationship with drugs and her former partner Blake Fielder Civil, if the trailer (below) is anything to go by.
Advertisement
“I wrote an album that I’m really proud of about a bad situation that I got through, and that’s pretty much where it begins and ends for me,” says Winehouse, who was 27 when she died and would have celebrated her 35th birthday last week, in the short trailer.
It also features bonus footage of ‘An Intimate Evening In London’, a never before seen private concert for a small group of friends, family, and music industry figures that was filmed at Riverside Studios in West London in February 2008.
Unlike Amy, the devastating 2015 documentary directed by Asif Kapadia, the new film will only be available on DVD, Blu Ray and digital from 2nd November and won't get a cinema release. If you saw and weeped over Kapadia's critically acclaimed film, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary in 2016, this new release is a must-see.
Watch the trailer below.
Amy Winehouse – Back to Black is out on DVD on 2nd November.
Advertisement