When Fans Go To War, Can Anything Be Done To Stop Them?

And then there’s Beyoncé, who is famously not online other than a carefully curated Instagram, and whose Beyhive is famously stinging . After Bey dropped Lemonade, the hunt to find Becky with the good hair , Jay Z’s alleged mistress mentioned in the song “Sorry,” was on. The suspicions of Beyhive detectives fell on Rachel Roy , who had to essentially go offline for a prolonged period, after making her social accounts private, to escape attacks against her (and her young daughter) by fans. At any point, this behaviour could have been dissuaded, but Beyoncé didn’t utter a peep. The Beyhive got their first official chiding this summer when Beyoncé’s longtime publicist Yvette Noel-Schure spoke out about their conspiracy theories around Bey possibly pulling a face when another woman, Nicole Curran , spoke to Jay at a basketball game. If that sounds inconsequential, it was not. For the first time in Beyoncé’s two decades in the spotlight, Noel-Schure posted a timely Insta directly the hive, telling them to love and not hate. And team Bey could turn the conversation around just like that, Peagram says.