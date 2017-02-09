Story from Music

Uh Oh: Karlie Kloss Just Pissed Off The Beyhive

Michael Hafford
Karlie Kloss committed the cardinal sin: She wasn't '90s enough. The supermodel participated in a questionnaire about being a Beyoncé superfan for a feature in The Love magazine. Her responses were for the most part unremarkable. She loves Beyoncé and Destiny's Child, she's been a fan since 2003, her favorite song is "Formation," and "Waterfalls" changed her life. The only problem is that "Waterfalls" is not a song by Destiny's Child. "Waterfalls" is a song by TLC.
In fairness to her, Kloss caught on fairly quickly. Look, it's a confusing time, we've all made mistakes. She owned up.
Advertisement
That didn't stop people from owning Kloss repeatedly, online.
Advertisement

More from Music

R29 Original Series