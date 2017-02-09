Karlie Kloss committed the cardinal sin: She wasn't '90s enough. The supermodel participated in a questionnaire about being a Beyoncé superfan for a feature in The Love magazine. Her responses were for the most part unremarkable. She loves Beyoncé and Destiny's Child, she's been a fan since 2003, her favorite song is "Formation," and "Waterfalls" changed her life. The only problem is that "Waterfalls" is not a song by Destiny's Child. "Waterfalls" is a song by TLC.
Happy Black History Month! Karlie Kloss thinks "Waterfalls" is a Beyoncé song https://t.co/tH8wB6P8bU pic.twitter.com/5Z1XVuVFhk— Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) February 8, 2017
In fairness to her, Kloss caught on fairly quickly. Look, it's a confusing time, we've all made mistakes. She owned up.
That didn't stop people from owning Kloss repeatedly, online.
Karlie's favorite rapper is Notorious B.I.G., she loves his song "California Love" https://t.co/Szmv0BPvcI— Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) February 8, 2017
The fact that Karlie Kloss thinks Destiny's Child sang "Waterfalls" has shaken me to the core pic.twitter.com/rhnL9r4RDn— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 8, 2017
For what will definitely not be the last time in my life, I demand an apology from Karlie Kloss.— Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) February 8, 2017
@superdeluxe @karliekloss @lovemagazinecom— Devan Cook (@devanator) February 8, 2017
Can you pay my telephone bills
Can you pay my automo-bills
No, I don't want no scrubs
