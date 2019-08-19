Harry Styles Broke Out Some Serious Dance Moves At Ariana Grande’s Concert

Harry Styles has got the moves and he broke them all out during Ariana Grande’s first European show of her Sweetener World Tour at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night. Yup, Harry Styles is officially an Arianator.
In all-white ensemble, the singer was having the time of his life, raising his glass in the air and grinding on his friends, among other things. And for those not lucky enough to be in attendance, there are plenty of videos circulating on Twitter, which have fans pumped.
“Ariana grande [sic] was truly incredible but what topped my night was @Harry_Styles going ape shit dancing in the VIP,” one user wrote, while another asked an important question.
Advertisement
“Y’all is it okay to cry because of a video of harry styles dancing?” The answer is yes. Yes, it’s definitely okay to cry at this magical moment in musical history.
Ariana grande was truly incredible but what topped my night was @Harry_Styles going ape shit dancing in the VIP— Will Scragg (@Will_Scragg) August 17, 2019
y'all is it okay to cry because of a video of harry styles dancing? pic.twitter.com/Y1JkNHW2Ue— dua☁ (@harryftkissy) August 17, 2019
Dancing didn’t stop Styles from interacting with other celebs and guests, including Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. He even showed some love to his fans.
“Imagine Harry Styles shaking your hands; I'd die for this,” one tweet read.
Imagine Harry Styles shaking your hands; I'd die for this— Ornella 🥀. (@hsftheaven) August 17, 2019
pic.twitter.com/GDAtwmmk8r
While his moves are impressive, Styles’ presence at Grande’s show isn’t all that surprising considering the two have worked together before. In fact, Styles penned her 2014 song “Just A Little Bit Of Your Heart.” He later performed the song at his own show in Manchester in 2018, almost a year after a bomber attacked Grande’s Manchester Arena show.
“The next song that we’re going to play, I wrote a few years ago, and I gave it to a singer called Ariana Grande,” Styles said before the performance. “I stand with you, Manchester…and I thank you for spending some time with us.”
Thank you for blessing our timelines with these videos, Harry.
Advertisement