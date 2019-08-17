Suits Pokes Fun At Meghan Markle's Royal Status

Meghan Markle left Hollywood to join the royal cast at Buckingham Palace. But while Meghan’s acting days are behind her, her former show, Suits, is cheekily keeping her in their season 9 orbit — with a hilarious meta joke.
Suits is wrapping up its final season and tying up all the characters' loose ends. Meghan’s character, Rachel Zane, was married to Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). In the show’s universe, the couple is still married and living happily in Seattle. When Mike is asked, “How’s Rachel?” he responds with a nod to Meghan’s IRL glow-up. “Good. In fact, if I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me,” says Ross. Yes, Meghan is doing very well for herself!
Turns out Rachel is doing REALLY well. 😉 #Suits pic.twitter.com/Xt4cofVECd— Suits (@Suits_USA) August 15, 2019
The Duchess of Sussex was one of the original cast members on the show, and appeared in 107 episodes, People reports, but left Suits in April 2018 with an onscreen wedding before her real, regal Royal Wedding to Prince Harry. No big deal.
So what has Meghan been up to lately? Well, after giving birth to baby Archie in May, she celebrated her 38th birthday, guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue, interviewed Michelle Obama for said magazine, and met Beyoncé. Just another day in the life of the Duchess of Sussex.
