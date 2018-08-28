Thomas Markle has quickly become the dad that America is most disappointed in, a fun little role reversal for all of us. Even Meghan Markle's Suits character's dad— the actor Wendell Pierce — has some quibbles for Thomas Markle.
Speaking to The Telegraph this week, Pierce said that Markle should put his daughter first. "If you love your daughter, just love your daughter. It’s not for public consumption," he said. Pierce, 54, played Robert Zane, father to Markle's Rachel Zane on the USA show. Markle no longer works on Suits, thanks to her Royal duties, and Pierce said he had a feeling that would occur.
"From the increased security I saw around her, I figured something might happen," Pierce said.
As Markle shrinks more and more from the public eye, thanks to tight Royal security, her father gets more and more chatty to the press. Most recently, he compared the Royal family to Scientology. In July, he told The Sun that the Royal family had "shunned" him. He added that he thought Meghan, his daughter, looked "terrified." (Most of us just think she's looking really, really fashionable.) To add to the drama, Markle's half-sister Samantha Grant recently said she thought the drama of it all was "killing" her dad. Take it from Pierce, sir: This conversation isn't for public consumption.
Pierce, on the other hand, is for public consumption, and I say that only because he stars in the upcoming Amazon series Jack Ryan. Pierce also starred in the HBO shows Treme and The Wire. Jack Ryan, which also stars John Krasinski, by the way, debuts on Amazon Prime on August 31. Maybe by then the thoughts of Thomas Markle and Scientology will have faded from our minds.
