Patrick Adams' Instagram bio reads, "Used to be one of the guys from that show that your mom used to really like." This weekend, however, Adams and his former Suits co-stars don't have to be self-deprecating about the USA show. They're the ones with invitations to the Royal Wedding of their girl, Meghan Markle, after all. And they're already sharing bits of the excitement with the rest of us.
"I'm still reacting," Gina Torres told Today Friday morning of how she felt when she got invited to Markle's wedding to Prince Harry. "I was [shocked]. I think, you know, you hope [to be invited]. I hope nothing but the best, as we all do, for her. This is an incredible step in her life, so to bear witness to that is extraordinary."
Maybe Torres shouldn't have been that shocked. The cast of the show that first put Markle on the map describe themselves as being very close.
"We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends,” Sarah Rafferty said on Today. “So we became family in a way. We’re still family, so this is a wonderful family affair."
Adams, Markle's onscreen husband, began posting Instagrams from London on Thursday, along with his real-life wife Troian Bellisario. They really dug this old alehouse, apparently.
Fellow Suits star Gabriel Macht also touched down in London earlier this week, though he and wife Jacinda Barrett took a detour down to Cannes for the big AMFAR benefit. (BTW, can we just pause to be excited about a wedding whose guests include a Pretty Little Liars alumna and a star of The Real World London?)
This won't be the first wedding Suits' Rick Hoffman has attended with Markle. On Today, he shared a sweet story of how she became his date for a wedding in Paris five years ago.
"I was dateless, and Meghan was like, 'Do you want me to come with you?' " Hoffman recalled. "I was like, 'Yeah, that would awesome.' We had the producer schedule our schedules off. Meghan and I had the best week."
We'll have to keep an eye on these stars' social media accounts to see just how close they can get to the dramatic action throughout this wedding weekend.
