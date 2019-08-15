Would it be a year of high school at Liberty High if there were no depositions and police sirens As the season three trailer of 13 Reasons Why shows, the answer is a definitive no.
The messages of Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) tapes are but a thing of the past. The students of Liberty High are now wrapped up in another dark progression: The murder of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), the terror of Liberty High.
As the trailer reveals, Bryce was killed by a gunshot wound. But who would want him dead? As it turns out, a lot of people.
In season two of 13 Reasons Why, Bryce was put on trial after classmate Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe) bravely accused him of sexual assault. But he got off easy, receiving only three months' probation. As the trailer suggests, someone didn't think three months probation was justice for the havoc Bryce caused on people's lives. Bryce also sexually assaulted Hannah, exacerbating her depression and ultimately leading to her suicide. Further, he perpetuated a toxic attitude toward women among his fellow baseball players — hence the Clubhouse's book of polaroids of naked, unconscious classmates.
The trailer is a carousel of potential suspects. Was it Jessica, the woman Bryce hurt the most? Was it Tyler (Devin Druid), who has a gun and previously exhibited violent tendencies? Was it Justin (Brandon Flynn), who's definitely keeping secrets? But it's Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), who's always in the middle of things, that seems to be the police's primary suspect.
Aside from the murder mystery, 13 Reasons Why has other cliff-hangers from season two to address. What will Chloe (Anne Winter), Bryce's girlfriend, do about her pregnancy? How the school address Tyler's attempted school shooting? The trailer doesn't get to those plot points — but the third season certainly will.
13 Reasons Why season three is on Netflix from 23rd August
