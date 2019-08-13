Liam Hemsworth Clears Up "Fake" Quote About Miley Cyrus Split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's split has turned into a public mess. Over the weekend, a rep for the singer released an official statement on their breakup, but Cyrus herself has not issued a comment beyond a cryptic Instagram post. Hemsworth, however, reportedly told the Daily Mail that they "don't understand what it's like" while out with his brother in Australia — and that's on top of all the jabs Cyrus and Brody Jenner (the ex of Kaitlynn Carter, who was spotted kissing the singer) were seen exchanging on Instagram. However, while Hemsworth took to Instagram to confirm the split on Monday night, he also refuted the validity of the Daily Mail statement, and any other statements we might see floating around.
"Hi all," the caption alongside a picture of a sunset on a beach began. "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."
He then clarified that their split is a "private matter," explaining that, "I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false."
This clarification means what we knew all along: Only Cyrus and Hemsworth know what really went down between them, and despite all the comments and photos in the news, it's not worth speculating. After all, Cyrus posted photo of herself back in the studio on Monday night, suggesting that someday soon, we're going to hear her side of the story anyways.
As for Hemsworth, he's more known for action movies than baring his soul, but there's nothing like a breakup to inspire turning over a brand new leaf.
