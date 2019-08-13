A new teaser for Apple TV+'s The Morning Show just dropped, and boy is it juicy — without revealing any footage from the show.
Just as Big Little Lies pulled back the curtain on the "perfect" moms of Monterey, Reese Witherspoon's new show with Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston will reveal the truth behind the people delivering our morning news. Though the new teaser does not show any of the stars in character — save for a few photos — it does feature their voices as we move around behind-the-scenes of the titular show.
"Good morning," says Aniston in the new video. "I am bringing you some sad and upsetting news."
"I feel like people are screaming for an honest conversation," says Carrell in a serious, not-at-all Michael Scott voice.
"I push. It's just my nature," says Witherspoon, with a Southern twang.
Hopefully, Witherspoon's character is not channeling the women of Big Little Lies — where a "push" got them in a whole lot of trouble, after all.
Other details from the teaser include Carrell and Aniston together on Morning Show posters around the office, suggesting they are a dynamic duo — possibly with a whole lot of conflict. How Witherspoon's character fits in here is unclear but, at one moment, we see what appears to be her dressing room with an Emmy on the vanity.
In March, Aniston spoke about the show at an Apple event, suggesting it was about something deeper than just drama at a news show.
"We engage in conversation[s] people are a little too afraid to have unless they’re behind closed doors," Aniston said of the show, which she described as an exploration of the "power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows."
Exactly how the series will dive into these complex issues is unclear, we know there is a stacked cast and a teaser that suggests plenty of drama on the way. Check it out below. The Morning Show heads to Apple TV+ this fall, following the launch of the service.
