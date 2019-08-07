While Gigi Hadid may be in the throes of new romantic love with Tyler Cameron, her sister, Bella Hadid, is reportedly dealing with heartbreak. A source told E! News that the model and her long-term, on-again, off-again boyfriend The Weeknd have broken up. The two have been linked since spring 2015, breaking up a couple of times, the longest for two years when The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) dated Selena Gomez. They reunited last summer, but now the "distance" has become too much, according to a source.
"They are in different places right now, physically and mentally," the source explains. "Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut."
Neither Hadid or Tesfaye have commented publicly on the split — Refinery29 has reached out to both reps — but the musician did just tweet this:
Luckily for Hadid, we have her next BF already picked out — should she and The Weeknd really be broken up, of course. With her older sister possibly dating Tyler Cameron, wouldn't she make a great match for Cameron's best friend, Matt James? The real estate agent has a decent following of his own, and is extremely protective of his friend. That would make a double date almost necessary, so the two sisters can suss out the other's potential suitor, and Cameron can make sure James approves of his new match.
