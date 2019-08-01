Your August Horoscope, Revealed

Look to enlighten yourself on August 29, when the Sun trines enigmatic Uranus. It’s a day of profound personal change, thanks to the retrograde of Uranus. Take a moment to yourself to remove yourself from outside influence and consider the person you’re becoming as these two heavenly bodies work together. A New Moon in Virgo arrives on August 30, helping to sharpen our actions. The new Moon will conjunct action planet Mars, helping to make us more productive, but also more hot-blooded. Quiet your mind during the New Moon and set intentions to the way that you would like to express a new sense of organisation and clarity.