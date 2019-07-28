Season 7 of the acclaimed Netflix series premiered on Friday. The following evening, actress Taryn Manning, who played Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett, posted a lengthy Instagram where she appeared to speak out against the show.
The post, which has since been deleted, addressed a series of topics including racism and human trafficking, People reports. Without explicitly mentioning OITNB, Manning said, “This show hurt me more than anything has in my life and if this is what I have to do to push what I stand for I will. I have to speak out before anything happens to me. Fuck fame! This show hurt humans. You will never truly know but many were hurt!”
Manning went on to say that she did not ever again plan to work in Hollywood after her time on OITNB, adding, “Not one cast member cares about me. Just watch.”
Lori Petty, who played Lolly Whitehill on OINTB, commented beneath the photo, per People. “Hey. I love you,” Petty wrote with several emoji hearts.
Apparently speaking once more about the show — though, again, not mentioning it — Manning responded: “Thx bubs I know you do. And I love you. I am giving up everything to speak on how awful this career is and how awful we are treated. How I never knew if I was coming back yet I had seven optional seasons. How I didn’t even know how to plan my life, organize anything cause everything was a secret. Self serving bullshit, for whatever sick agenda. How some of the most dear characters were just not there anymore. My pals. Fuck this show. This show hurt me so bad.”
On Sunday, Manning posted a still of herself and costar Uzo Aduba, writing, “My account was so epically hacked. I am back in and I am sorry.”
Earlier this week, Manning also said she was the victim of several recent cyberattacks. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she said she would not attend the season 7 premiere of OITNB after a series of hacks targeted her personal information and finances, leaving her too uncomfortable to travel.
