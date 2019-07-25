Now that Orange Is The New Black officially comes to an end on July 26, it’s time to pour some out for all our favorite fallen inmates (and the CO here and there, too, though maybe we can skip the honor for folks like Piscatella). Over the show’s seven year run, fans have watched a lot of characters take their last breaths. Prison fights, overdoses, guard brutality… OITNB has thrown all of it at fans, because it just wouldn’t make sense for everyone in a show about prison to have a happy ending.
Some of these deaths definitely hit harder than others — is anyone over the loss of Poussey Washington yet? — while others were ones that most of us cheered for, like when Rosa ran Vee down when she escaped with the prison van. But almost all the characters lost on OITNB will always be remembered… whether it’s because the show is so rewatchable or because their deaths were just that heartbreaking (again, minus Piscatella).
Tricia Miller — Season 1
Who: Tricia, (Madeline Brewer) was a drug addict who was in Litchfield after stealing in order to survive after she became homeless. Her addiction continued well into her time in prison, thanks to Mendez smuggling drugs in. She was close to Nicky and dated another prisoner, Mercy, who was released early on.
What Happened To Her: To avoid getting caught with drugs, Mendez locked Tricia in a closet after she’d taken them. While she was in there, she took the drugs and died of an overdose, which Mendez set up to look like a suicide.
Vee Parker — Season 2
Who: Vee (Lorraine Toussaint) was a repeat offender with history with Taystee from the outside, where she got her involved in dealing drugs, and Red on the inside, who she’d feuded with during a previous prison stay. Vee immediately became a villain and manipulated just about everyone, especially Taystee and Poussey.
What Happened To Her: After escaping prison, Rosa caught Vee walking down the side of the road after she’d made her own escape with the van and ran her over, celebrating the whole way.
Rosa Cisneros — Season 2
Who: Rosa (Barbara Rosenblat) was arrested after a long history of robbing banks. She was diagnosed with cancer in prison and received treatments.
What Happened To Her: Rosa’s death happened off screen, presumably after she ran Vee over with the prison van. She escaped after finding out that she didn’t have much longer to live and was never caught.
Poussey Washington — Season 4
Who: Poussey (Samira Wiley) was imprisoned at Litchfield after being caught dealing weed, and was easily one of the most well liked (and educated) inmates there. She had a bond with Taystee, and at the time of her death, she was in a relationship with Soso.
What Happened To Her: When Suzanne got upset during a protest, Poussey went to help her and ended up being restrained by one of the COs, Bayley. He managed to suffocate her in the process, devastating the other inmates, especially Taystee. Later, he made a trip to tell Poussey’s father that he was responsible for his daughter’s death.
Thomas Humphrey — Season 5
Who: Thomas (Michael Torpey) was known for antagonizing the inmates and trying to pin them against each other. In Season 4, he even forced Maritza into the home he lived in on prison property and forced her to eat a dead mouse at gunpoint.
What Happened To Him: During the riot, Daya managed to shoot him in the leg with a gun that he smuggled into the prison. He refused to let Sophia help him with his injuries because she is trans, and he later ended up having a stroke after he made it to the infirmary and eventually died.
Desi Piscatella — Season 5
Who: One of the most notorious villains of the show, Piscatella (Brad William Henke) was a CO who was transferred to Litchfield after he burned an inmate to death in the shower who found out that Piscatella was gay and in a relationship with another inmate. At Litchfield, he was intimidating and threatening toward inmates.
What Happened To Him: During the riot, Piscatella left the prison and was shot by an officer who thought he was an inmate because of a smoke bomb. His death was covered up, and later, Taystee was convicted of his murder after Black Cindy lied on the witness stand during her trial and said she saw Taystee with a gun.
Maureen Kukudio — Season 6
Who: Although Maureen (Emily Althaus) initially acted like she was interested in Suzanne, it became clear pretty quickly that she was just manipulating her.
How She Died: When CO Humphreys wants the inmates to fight, Maureen volunteered to fight Suzanne. But Suzanne ended up beating her badly, and when her injuries got infected, she died off screen.
Barbara Denning — Season 6
Who: Barbara (Mackenzie Phillips) and Carol (Henny Russell) are sisters who murdered their other sister after the family decided to move for her gymnastics career. In prison, they constantly fight with each other and have a vendetta against Frieda, who stole the drugs that they were trying to sell.
What Happened To Her: During a kickball game, the sisters turned against each other when their plan to kill Frieda didn’t work out. Carol slit Barbara’s throat, while...
