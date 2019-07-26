Now that Orange Is The New Black officially comes to an end on July 26, it’s time to pour some out for all our favourite fallen inmates (and the CO here and there, too, though maybe we can skip the honour for folks like Piscatella). Over the show’s seven-year run, fans have watched a lot of characters take their last breaths. Prison fights, overdoses, guard brutality… OITNB has thrown all of it at fans, because it just wouldn’t make sense for everyone in a show about prison to have a happy ending.
Some of these deaths definitely hit harder than others — is anyone over the loss of Poussey Washington yet? — while others were ones that most of us cheered for, like when Rosa ran Vee down when she escaped with the prison van. But almost all the characters lost on OITNB will always be remembered… whether it’s because the show is so rewatchable or because their deaths were just that heartbreaking (again, minus Piscatella).