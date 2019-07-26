One thing the inmates haven’t noticeably smuggled into Litchfield Penitentiary? MP3 players. So that means we’ve got to look elsewhere when it comes to tracking down the soundtrack for Orange Is the New Black season 7 as none of them are listening to any tunes as they go about their day between the different cell blocks.
Like all seasons before it, season 7 of the Netflix show relies heavily on music to underscore and heighten certain moments during the series, and each episode ends with some sort of somber song. A few of them are uplifting, though, as a few times the closing credits serve to remind us that these inmates are still fighting for their rights and their freedom, like Andra Day’s incredibly inspirational “Rise Up” at the end of episode 7.
If you’re looking to figure out all the songs in this new season, no need to try and Google or Shazam them yourself as we’ve done the hard part for you. The songs in Orange Is The New Black season 7 are a mix of old and new, and a few covers scattered here and there (and unfortunately those make it a little bit harder to find them on the internet). So when you’re done watching, here’s where you can find the songs that are now stuck in your head.