The OG Gossip Girl Cast Are Invited On The New Show — But Will They Return?

Blair Waldorf’s headbands might have gone out of style, but the drama Gossip Girl first brought us in 2007 is timeless — and now, the show is officially returning on HBO’s new streaming service, HBO Max. The show will feature an all-new roster of New York’s most glamorous teens, and though we know the mysterious, anonymous blogger at the heart of the original series won’t play a part in the new Gossip Girl, we have all been wondering whether the OG cast, including Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, will be returning — or at least making a cameo. According to the reboot’s co-creator, Josh Schwartz, they might.
“We’ve reached out to a lot of them to let them know it was happening and that we would love for them to be involved if they want to be involved,” Schwartz told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “They played those characters for six years, and if they felt like they were good with that, we wanted to respect that. But obviously, anytime anybody wants, it would be great to see them again.”
As of right now, none of the show’s stars is confirmed to join the show. They have all hinted in the past, though, about whether or not they would return if Gossip Girl had a comeback — and some were much more enthusiastic than others. Here’s who to expect (and not to expect) in the highly-anticipated teen drama.
Blake Lively
Back in 2017, Lively said she wouldn’t commit to another “seven years” of Gossip Girl. “I’m looking to do something that I haven’t done yet, not something that I did,” she told Variety. “But I’ve learned in life that you never say never.” Following the news of a reboot, though, she did sign a first-look deal with Amazon, which might complicate things. (Sorry, Team Serena!)
Leighton Meester
It’s not the Upper East Side without Queen Blair Waldorf. When asked in April whether she would return to a hypothetical reboot, Meester had a response similar to Lively’s. “No one’s ever talked to me about it except for in interviews, and I always say the same. I never say never,” she told E! News.
Ed Westwick
Maybe don’t count on Meester’s on-screen love interest making an appearance, though. In a 2017 interview with Radio Times, he said, “It feels like we only just finished! And I haven’t done enough in between yet to feel like I could comfortably revisit it. I did so much with that character...it’s played out, man. It’s done.”
Penn Badgley
With the upcoming second season of his Netflix thriller You, Badgley (also known as Lonely Boy Dan Humphrey) is one of Gossip Girl’s busier alums. But, like Lively and Meester, he previously told Variety that he would “never say never” to reprising his role.
Chace Crawford
In early July, Crawford — who brought us golden boy Nate Archibald — hinted in an interview with Digital Spy that he would definitely be down to return. “It would be very tough to get everyone on board, I think, because of their schedules,” he said. But, he added, “I would absolutely cameo. I’d have to!” We’ll have to wait and see whether he has the time, though — Crawford has been staying busy on Amazon’s new superhero series, The Boys.
Jessica Szohr
Szohr, who played Vanessa Abrams, hasn’t said anything about the reboot, and she’s also currently working on a new show of her own: The Orville, which is headed to Hulu for a third season next year. But, according to recurring Gossip Girl castmate Sebastian Stan, both Szohr and Crawford would be interested in coming back. He told E! News that he would also “be down” to return as Carter Baizen.
