Adam Sandler, His Jessie Co-Stars & More React To The Death Of Cameron Boyce

I had the privilege to play Cameron’s mother in #grownups 1 and 2 and we stayed in touch through the years He was spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny and a shining light. His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere. My heart goes to his lovely family. @thecameronboyce
I don’t even know where to start... I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had... I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much... fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel . #CameronBoyce
Our “Jessie” family has been devastated by the sad and untimely passing of our beloved Cameron Boyce. He always lit up a room when he entered-he was an extraordinarily talented actor, a selfless advocate with his charity work, and a loyal friend.Our hearts are heavy with sadness.— Kevin Chamberlin (@kevinchamberlin) July 7, 2019
You will live on forever, Cam. In so many peoples hearts and memories. You were so kind and special, and always brought a light into any room you entered. Nobody will forget you. This is really really tragic. Gone far too soon. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ 😔😔😔😔😔— Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) July 7, 2019
“Shine on, Bright Star” Hollywood, CA. 1.5.2019 It is with a heavy heart that I must bid this young man, @thecameronboyce, a peaceful journey on his trip to the great beyond. I met Cameron working in Hollywood- we did some acting together for an upcoming production. Cameron was a Disney child actor, now growing into a young man- he was just 20 years old when he died last night of natural causes due to an ongoing medical condition. Despite being a famous as a child star, he was as about as down to earth as a person could get, which greatly impressed me- there was absolutely zero sense of entitlement about him. We had a lot of laughs on set, not mention good talks on the nature & perils of fame. Cameron was incredibly talented- he could dance, sing, & was a brilliant actor with a great sense of humor & a genuine curiosity about the world- just truly a joy to watch perform. I would watch him on set doing his thing & think “Man- he’s SO GOOD.” Incidentally, his paternal grandmother, Jo Ann (Allen) Boyce, is a Civil Rights icon, one of the first 12 African-Americans to attend an integrated high school in the south, in 1956- I believe that this sort of upbringing lead to his strength of character, & philanthropic nature. Although he & I came from very different worlds- the Disney scene & the heavy metal music world are pretty much polar opposites- we got along well & I was really looking forward to seeing & working with him again. I extend my most sincere condolences to Cameron’s family & friends. The world needs more socially aware & kind hearted young men, & we certainly lost a good one last night. I took this photo on set- you can see the kindness in his eyes. Safe journey, bro- see you on the other side. #ripcameronboyce #Leica #LeicaCamera #LeicaCameraUSA #LeicaM #LeicaM10P #LeicaM10Ptyp3656 #🔴📷 #Summilux #Summilux50mm #LeicaCraft #MyLeicaJourney #MKexplore #drandallblythe #RatsEyesPhotography #HoneTheAesthetic