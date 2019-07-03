Taystee is going to be a mum! Danielle Brooks, known for playing the big-hearted and bubbly Natasha "Taystee" Jefferson on Orange is the New Black, announced that she and her boyfriend are expecting their first child. Brooks is about five months along.
Brooks made the announcement on her Instagram in a sponsored post with Clearblue, a pregnancy test manufacturer. She's all smiles and exuberance while holding the pregnancy test to the camera. The 29-year-old actress went into more detail in her Instagram story, writing, "When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning, I'M PREGNANT," along with a photo of her stomach.
Advertisement
Back in February 2018, Brooks debuted her boyfriend, whose name still remains a mystery, in a very glamorous Valentine's Day Instagram post. She captioned the photo, "What I’ve always imagined love to feel like…”
While she's shared a few adorable couple shots, including one of them wearing matching "King" and "Queen" sweaters while hanging out with Yvonne Orji of Insecure, Brooks hasn't revealed any additional details about their relationship. We don't know his job, or his astrological sign — but we do know he's going to become a dad.
Ahead of the baby's delivery, Brooks' other baby, the final season of Orange Is the New Black, lands on Netflix on July 26.
Advertisement