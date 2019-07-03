Which Of Your Internet Boyfriends Should Play Elvis In A New Biopic?

In the wake of hits like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, the race is on to find the lucky actor who will swing his hips as Elvis Presley in Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic about the musical icon.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, five lucky candidates are being considered for the role of The King: Aaron Taylor Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Nocturnal Animals), Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver, The Fault In Our Stars), Miles Teller (Fantastic Four, Whiplash), Austin Butler (The Shannara Chronicles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Harry Styles (you know who he is). Tom Hanks is reportedly also in talks to play Col. Tom Parker, Elvis' mega-controlling manager, and their relationship will reportedly be a large part of the plot.
So, who would be the best choice? Let's break down the options.
Miles Teller
Teller, it seems, is the fan favourite, and judging by this picture, it's easy to see why. He can certainly rock a leather jacket/white t-shirt combo, and is already a fan of the pompadour. With Teller's range, he could easily go from molten-eyed charmer to "Viva Las Vegas."
Harry Styles
Styles would definitely nail the vocals and dancing, and he already owns most of the necessary costumes. (Hello, pink suit!). But like, come on. That boy was born to play Mick Jagger. Wait your turn.
Austin Butler
This seems the most unlikely choice. He's got the dark hair, but otherwise the aesthetics are all wrong. Elvis is all pout and baby face. Butler's cheekbone game is too strong. Although, in fairness, there is nothing Hollywood loves more than a good physical transformation for a role — just ask Gary Oldman.
Ansel Elgort
Baby Driver already proved he can keep time, but he's about to start shooting Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, so he might be all danced out by the time this rolls around. I could be convinced to endorse — he has won me over in the past.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
This is the option I'm most thrilled about. I mean — have you seen Nocturnal Animals? You want loud? Taylor-Johnson will blow up the amp. You want mass hysteria? He will have girls and boys fainting in the audience. He would be the craziest, grittiest Elvis ever. I can already see the sweat dripping from the sequins, the peanut butter and bananas oozing famous Elvis Sandwich. You want pretty boy Elvis? Move along. But end of life, self-destructive Elvis? He's your man. Plus, he's already played John Lennon, so he knows his way around a guitar.
Still not satisfied? Twitter has humbly presented two more names for consideration:
Robert Pattinson
He's busy with Batman, but maaaaybe....
robert pattinson would play a good elvis and that’s the tea pic.twitter.com/7pfx5mtUQh— bear (@officialbearboo) July 2, 2019
Anwar Hadid
Here is ur Elvis y'all dummies in Hollywood . #AnwarHadid m try in to help u castin the right man. Austin Butler or Anwar. Choose .. pic.twitter.com/qE7e55SLsF— Zayn Malika (@musicsdeath1) July 2, 2019
If they really want to make a splash, I suggest Warner Bros. look to Elvis' real-life granddaughter, actress Riley Keough. Hey, if Sophie Turner can play Boy George...
