The movie eliminates the reality of Mercury's sexually fluid nature — just like Queen's management once did to preserve the band's image in an era when a queer frontman would've meant doom. “Queen’s management spent decades trying to convince the world that Freddie was heterosexual while he was alive, but then conceded to his homosexuality after he had died,” Mercury biographer Lesley-Ann Jones told Them . “All their efforts to preserve Freddie in memory as, effectively, a straight man who was in love with one woman — his soulmate Mary — but who was ‘corrupted’ by factions of the music industry (and wasn’t really gay) are ridiculous to me...He was clearly bisexual.”