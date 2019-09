According to IndieWire , PGA-members “tend to vote for the movie they like best, as opposed to the best-produced movie,” which in simple terms means historical inaccuracies aren’t necessarily a dealbreaker. And since the PGA’s inception in 1990, 21 of the best film winners have gone on to win Best Picture at the Oscars — a success rate of about 72% — making a Green Book win almost inevitable.