Keough expressed an interested in being cast on the show in the same way that we talk about the show – holding nothing back on Twitter. In March, the actress, who you may have recently seen in Netflix’s Hold The Dark , tweeted “ I just want to be cast in Riverdale .” Now, she is set to join the hit teen drama in an episode this upcoming season . Keough just saved Riverdale’s casting team a bunch of time: no need to go searching when talented actors tweet about their interest in the show.