A tweet is a wish your heart makes, or at least it is for actress Riley Keough. After tweeting that she wanted to be cast on Riverdale, the CW has cast her on the show.
Keough expressed an interested in being cast on the show in the same way that we talk about the show – holding nothing back on Twitter. In March, the actress, who you may have recently seen in Netflix’s Hold The Dark, tweeted “I just want to be cast in Riverdale.” Now, she is set to join the hit teen drama in an episode this upcoming season. Keough just saved Riverdale’s casting team a bunch of time: no need to go searching when talented actors tweet about their interest in the show.
According to Vulture, Keough will play Laurie Lake, an “all-American farm girl” who offers shelter to Archie and Jughead when they come onto her property. But there is more to the warm and hospitable Laurie Lake than we know. The predicament presents “more danger than they could have imagined.” After Hold The Dark, clearly Keough has the role of mysterious and possibly dangerous down.
Maybe we should all take notes from Keough. If you want something, put it out there and let people know that you’re interested. Not to be a copycat, but I wouldn’t mind being on an episode of Riverdale...just saying.
So keep your eyes peeled for Keough as the disarmingly friendly but potentially perilous Laurie Lake on season 3 of Riverdale which is set to return on October 10.
