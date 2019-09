Hold The Dark is a slow-burning, bleak thriller set deep in the Alaskan wilderness . With the feeling of a Greek tragedy, the Jeremy Saulnier-directed film verges on art-horror. It excels in its moments of brutal action that at times feels like a waking nightmare, the best of which is a jarring and prolonged shootout between local police and a suspect. All the shots and stunts were meticulously choreographed. “There was nothing that was random or not considered except for a couple of vehicles that didn’t react how they were meant to on the ice,” explained Wright to Metro