Big Little Lies Season 2, Episode 4 Recap: The Door’s Hinged

I wonder what these next few episodes are going to look like for her as she begins to unravel around the custody battle. Mary Louise is calling the best lawyers, while Celeste is starting to second guess even her strongest relationships. First, she tells Madeline that if she could do it again, she would not have followed her lead in covering up Perry’s death. “This fucking lie has had quite a shelf life,” she snaps. While she has a point, her delivery of it is harsh, and unexpected. It’s really unclear what Celeste feels about it all. Then, after hearing the news that Mary Louise plans to take her to court, she loses her shit at her therapist’s office, basically accusing Dr. Amanda Reisman (Robin Weigert) of using her sessions against her. As of now, the boys are none the wiser to the turmoil between their mum and grandma, but they probably know more than we realise. Remember when Celeste didn’t think they knew about her and Perry’s conversations behind closed doors?