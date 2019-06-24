Big Little Lies Episode 3 Recap: It's The End Of The World As They Know It

Bonnie’s mom is still in town, and her presence triggers a memory for Bonnie that only supports my “someone will drown” theory. In it, she’s a young girl, about the same age as Skye (Chloe Coleman). She’s in a pool, and her mom is teaching her how to swim. “You have to be able to hold your breath baby,” she tells her. “We have to hold our heads underwater so that if something happens we don’t drown, baby.” As soon as young Bonnie protests, her mom aggressively dunks her head into the water. It’s jarring, would be terrifying to witness, and must have been traumatic to experience. While Bonnie is having this vision, she is walking into the ocean. It feels like another of those dark thoughts that Jane used to have on her runs, when she’d imagine jumping off a cliff into the waves. Still, it’s unclear if Bonnie ever learned to hold her head underwater.

