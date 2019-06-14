Millennials Aren't Waiting Until Marriage To Register For Gifts

Like so many of our modern dilemmas, this debate actually harkens back to one originally hashed out on Sex and the City in 2003. In the episode “A Woman’s Right To Shoes,” Carrie gets her Manolos stolen at a friend’s baby shower after she’s forced to remove them at the door (which, ugh, is definitely also a breach of etiquette). Her friend offers to pay her for them, but then balks at the $450 price tag before proceeding to “shoe shame” Carrie for spending so much on footwear. After much back and forth, our heroine registers at Manolo Blahnik (for the record, I’m pretty sure this is a not a thing) and finally gets her damn shoes back. Petty, yes, but the point is that by limiting the act of registering for gifts to weddings and babies, we’re prioritising those “heteronormative” acts over those that celebrate more progressive and more widely attainable notions of selfhood. Not everyone’s going to get married or have a baby, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t get to experience the joy of recklessly pointing a scanner gun at every other item in Bed Bath & Beyond, or whatever the digital age version of that is.